Holderness Investments Co. Sells 347 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

