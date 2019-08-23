Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.35. 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,862. The company has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $199.39. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $13,643,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

