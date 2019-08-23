Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.34-10.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.691669-110.691669 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.25 billion.

Shares of HD opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average of $199.39. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $222.65.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $13,643,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.