Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $200.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day moving average is $199.39. The company has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock worth $13,643,931 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.