Homrich & Berg Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in CSX were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $73,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 157.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after purchasing an additional 544,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 623,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.