Homrich & Berg Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Progressive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,390,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,983,849,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,147,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,787,000 after acquiring an additional 374,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,367,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after acquiring an additional 515,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,163,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,412,000 after acquiring an additional 181,272 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,090. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

