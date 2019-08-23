Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Unilever were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,264. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

