Homrich & Berg Purchases 299 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $47.32. 740,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

