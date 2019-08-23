Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $5.18 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $37.14 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00049746 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, COSS and Bittrex. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00493806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00134826 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,169,113 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, COSS, Graviex, Cryptopia, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

