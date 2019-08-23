Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

BA stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.95. 544,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day moving average of $371.34. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

