Hutchinson Capital Management CA Invests $216,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 591,961 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $8,125,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Edward Jones lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

