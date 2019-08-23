Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.37.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

