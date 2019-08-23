Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.13 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $675,664.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.78 or 0.04860795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

