Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYGS shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hydrogenics from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYGS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 215,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,781. Hydrogenics has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 11.1% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hydrogenics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hydrogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Hydrogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Hydrogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

