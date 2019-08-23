IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,981 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,355,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,121,000 after buying an additional 1,138,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after buying an additional 1,018,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,762,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,833,000 after buying an additional 1,006,010 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 2,533,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

