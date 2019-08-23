IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

In other Array Biopharma news, insider Victor Sandor sold 36,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $996,575.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,974.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 126,777 shares of company stock worth $3,451,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Array Biopharma from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ:ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.