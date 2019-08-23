IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

