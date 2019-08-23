IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,957,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,765. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

