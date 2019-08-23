IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.27. 4,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,898. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $138.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.