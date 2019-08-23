IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 81,027 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16,331.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 68,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,396.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $27,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,888. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

