IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 379.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.