IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $3.03. IMF Bentham shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 180,528 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55.

About IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF)

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

