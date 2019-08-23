IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) target price (down previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 977.20 ($12.77) on Wednesday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,237 ($16.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 993.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 986.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

