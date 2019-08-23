Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.53

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $16.05. Information Services shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1,950 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $286.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

