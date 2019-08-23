Innova (INN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $49,571.00 and $8.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

