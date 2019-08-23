Insider Buying: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Acquires 3,200 Shares of Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $40,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADES stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 106,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 69.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 96.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 191.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

