Insider Buying: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Acquires $32,300.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAT opened at $40.34 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

