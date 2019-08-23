Insider Buying: Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Major Shareholder Purchases $140,566.56 in Stock

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 246,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $140,566.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jcp Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 8,525 shares of Innovative Food stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $4,603.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 10,950 shares of Innovative Food stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $5,803.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Innovative Food stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $7,950.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Innovative Food stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $8,640.00.

Shares of IVFH opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Innovative Food Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

