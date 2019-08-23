Insider Buying: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) VP Buys 33,821 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 33,821 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $384,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KLXE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 481,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $10,055,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

