Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,001.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,001.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,283,046 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,089.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Grain Co Continental purchased 6,706 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,770.90.

On Friday, August 16th, Grain Co Continental purchased 200 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $498.00.

RIBT stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Grain Co. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 1,003,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

