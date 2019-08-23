Insider Buying: Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) Insider Purchases A$7,723,661.40 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) insider Michael(Mike) Clarke bought 452,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$17.08 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of A$7,723,661.40 ($5,477,774.04).

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at A$18.35 ($13.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$16.72 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.83. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd has a 52 week low of A$13.38 ($9.49) and a 52 week high of A$19.90 ($14.11).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

