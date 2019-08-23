Insider Selling: Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) Insider Sells C$45,000.00 in Stock

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) insider Clarence Wagenaar sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,030,178 shares in the company, valued at C$705,452.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. Emerald Bay Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

About Emerald Bay Energy

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

