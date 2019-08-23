Insider Selling: FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FRPH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 6,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.24 million, a P/E ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Get FRP alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FRP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FRP by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FRP by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FRP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FRP by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPH shares. BidaskClub raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.