Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $17.43. 170,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Vertical Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after purchasing an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,530 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 96,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

