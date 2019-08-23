Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $1,489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,315.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jason Reinhardt sold 253 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $14,739.78.

On Monday, August 19th, Jason Reinhardt sold 1,228 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $73,520.36.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,973. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

