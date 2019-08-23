Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells 146,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$141,620.00.

Shares of TSE:NDM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.87. The company had a trading volume of 569,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $361.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.47.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

