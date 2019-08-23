Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,657.57, for a total transaction of $3,657,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $32.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,630.50. 6,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,454.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,124.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,040.71 and a 52-week high of $3,720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $49.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,508.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NVR by 333.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,880,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 698.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

