Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Major Shareholder Sells 47,576 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 47,576 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $958,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SIBN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 109,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $485.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-Bone by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.