Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Chairman Sells 166,042 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $3,905,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,526,736.02.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 1,308,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,468. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,246,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 187,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,884,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,822 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,122,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 370,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the period.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

