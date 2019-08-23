Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $298,100.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $987.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

