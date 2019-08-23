Insider Selling: World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,702.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRLD traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.42. 144,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,901. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 959.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

