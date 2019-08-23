Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,086 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,767. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $64.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97.

