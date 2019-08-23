Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 5,924 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,999. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.