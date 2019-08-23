Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 606.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $261.40. The company had a trading volume of 71,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,767. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

