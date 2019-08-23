Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 149.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $718,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,292 shares of company stock valued at $154,605,671. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.72. 82,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.52. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

