Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Director Mudit K. Jain Sells 1,250 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Director Mudit K. Jain sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $86,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:INSP traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $64.74. 71,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

