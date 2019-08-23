Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,150,214. The firm has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

