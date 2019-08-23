Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Intel stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 2,863,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,150,214. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

