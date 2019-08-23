Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.77, 496,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 577,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 942.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.