International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in International Paper were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after acquiring an additional 384,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,422,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,013 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in International Paper by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,236,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,304,000 after acquiring an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. 384,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stephens lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

